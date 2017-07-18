Selected U.S. military contracts for July 10, 2017 NAVY L-3 Communications Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mississippi, is being awarded $8,790,461 for modification P00022 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery requirements contract (N00019-13-D-0007) for the procurement and installation of 96 automatic dependent surveillance (ADS) broadcast avionics kits (48 A kits and 48 B kits) required to upgrade the transceiver and transponders; navigation aid system wiring, radio/ADS-broadcast ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Selected U.S. Military Contracts for the Week of July 10-July 14, 2017".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.