Selected U.S. military contracts for Dec. 27, 2016 U.S. NAVY Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Pennsylvania, is being awarded a $303,080,064 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Naval nuclear propulsion components. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-17-C-2110). Harris Corp., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $20,283,451 for ceiling-price delivery order 7011 under previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-14-G-062G) in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Selected U.S. Military Contracts for the Week of Dec. 27- Dec. 30, 2016".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.