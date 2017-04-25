Selected U.S. military contracts for April 17, 2017 U.S. ARMY Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $24,456,460 modification (0019) to contract W56HZV-15-D-0031 for recapitalized Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks M984A4 (M984A0/A2 to M984A4 – 10); Palletized Load System M1075A1 (M1075A0 to M1975A1 – 50); and M984A4 self-recovery winches – 10. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity. U.S. DEFENSE ADVANCED ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Selected U.S. Military Contracts for the Week of April 17-April 21, 2017".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.