Seeker Aircraft, based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has partnered with Ecoalpha Services, an African-based dealership and aviation services provider. Seeker’s light observation aircraft, built for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, will now be available for purchase through Ecoalpha Services, based in Accra, Ghana. The partnership marks an effort to expand by Seeker into Africa and the Middle East.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Seeker Appoints Ecoalpha Services As Dealer In Africa".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.