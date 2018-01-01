Scott Thanisch has been appointed senior vice president and chief financial officer of CHC Group after serving as the company’s interim CFO since October. Thanisch joined CHC in April 2016 as vice president and treasurer.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Scott Thanisch".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.