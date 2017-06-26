Savis and Bradar, affiliated companies to Embraer Defense & Security, and Thales, along with its affiliated company Omnisys, announced an agreement to work together to evaluate business opportunities in the civil and military air traffic control radar and systems markets worldwide. The companies plan to jointly “identify, pursue and capture” new business opportunities and to develop products and technologies for the Brazilian and international markets, especially in the area ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Savis, Brader To Work With Thales On Business Opportunities".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.