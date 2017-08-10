Russian-owned Rostec Corp. and Indonesia’s Enterprises State Trading Company have agreed to cooperate on the sale of Sukhoi Su-35 fighters to Indonesia, according to Rostec. “We believe that the signing of the agreement will further expand military and technical cooperation with Indonesia and improve trade relations between our two countries,” says Viktor Kladov, director of International Cooperation and Regional Policy for Rostec. Indonesia has been negotiating for Su-35s ...
