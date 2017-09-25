Ruohang Group’s Lhasa Xueying General Aviation signed a contract at the China Helicopter Exposition with Reignwood Aviation for two Bell 505 JetRanger X and a purchase agreement option for 10 more. The first of the light single-engine helicopters will be delivered next February, making Xueying General Aviation one of the first 505 operators in China. Lhasa Xueying General Aviation is owned by Ruoer General Aviation Development Group and Lhasa Tourism and Culture Group. Ruohang Group ...
