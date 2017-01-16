Ruag Aviation has earned FAA approval for Gulfstream G550 maintenance services at its Munich, Germany, facility. The approval follows the award of EASA Part 145 maintenance approvals for the G550.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Ruag Aviation Earns FAA Approval For G550 Maintenance In Munich".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.