Robinson Helicopter has received FAA certification for its R66 Turbine Newscopter, designed for television news outlets. The $1.3 million four-seat R66 ENG (Electronic News Gathering) helicopter is powered by the Rolls-Royce RR300 turbine engine and equipped with Garmin’s G500H PFD/MFD system, Garmin’s GTN 650 navigator, three HD micro cameras, two 7-in. monitors and two Geneva digital audio controllers. It also includes camera controls, laptop consoles and images display on HD ...
