The U.S. Department of Defense plans to spend $6.97 billion on unmanned aircraft technology in 2018, a 21% increase over the previous year’s budget, according to a new report from the Center for the Study of the Drone at Bard College in New York. “Even though some of the large drone programs from the previous decade are coming to an end, spending on unmanned systems has increased overall,” says Dan Gettinger, co-director of the center and author of the report. “The public budget documents indicate that the military is purchasing more drones than it had predicted it would and that large modernization budgets have inflated spending on drones beyond expectations.”