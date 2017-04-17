Remos AG has received German Ultralight Certification for its GXiS ultralight, the Pasewalk, Germany-based manufacturer said. The aircraft completed its first flight in May 2016. It is powered by the Rotax 912 iS Sport with electronic fuel injection. Remos delivered the first serial production GXiS recently to a customer in southern Germany. The company is working on certification as a European light sport aircraft. That is on a “fast track,” the company said. p.p1 {margin: 0.0px ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Remos GXiS Ultralight Earns German Certification".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.