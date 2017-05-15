Remos Aircraft, based in Pasewalk, Germany, has delivered its 450th aircraft 20 years after the first delivery. Susanne and Harmut Lang have taken delivery of their new aircraft, a GXnXES. It is equipped with avionics by Dynon and Garmin. Remos manufactures the GXNXT/GXnES and GXis.
