The Red Bull Air Race World Championship has returned to San Diego after an eight-year hiatus. The race will be held April 15-16. Pilots navigate a low-level aerial track made of air-filled pylons 82 ft. high at speeds of up to 230 mph. The San Diego track will be set up directly over the water in San Diego Bay. The 2017 eight-race schedule opens in the United Arab Emirates and will be held in Japan, Hungary, two other European destinations and Russia in addition to San Diego before a finale ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Red Bull Air Race Returns To San Diego".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.