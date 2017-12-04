RBR Maintenance, a FAR 145 Repair Station in Dallas, has acquired a Hawker 125-800A for its parts. RBR obtained the aircraft in November. The parts will be for sale immediately, it said. It is the second Hawker the company has acquired for parts.
