Raisbeck Engineering has received Supplemental Type Certificate approval for its swept-blade propellers for the King Air B300 series from the ANAC in Argentina. The propellers are currently approved in 37 countries. In addition, STC approvals for the propellers along with the company’s nacelle wing locker system and dual aft body strakes for the King Air 90 series are under review by the CAAC in China.
