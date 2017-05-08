Pro Star Aviation has received FAA approval for an amendment to its supplemental type certificate, which adds upgraded single or dual Universal Avionics Flight Management Systems for Satellite-based Augmentation System capability. The STC applies to Cessna Citation 550, 550 Bravo, 560, 560XL and 560XLS aircraft.
