Pratt & Whitney Canada has appointed ABA Manutencao de Ltda in Brazil as its first Designated Maintenance Facility (DMF) under the company’s new network expansion. The DMF will serve the agricultural aerial application industry in Brazil and help enhance the availability and accessibility to a P&WC maintenance services, tools and spare parts.
