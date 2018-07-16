PPG has signed a contract with Dassault Aviation to provide windshields and cockpit side windows for the new Falcon 6X ultra-widebody business jet, the company said. It is the first time PPG will supply flight-deck windows for a Dassault production program. PPG will produce the windshields and side windows at its Huntsville, Alabama, plant. PPG supplies Dassault with replacement windows for the Falcon 20 and Falcon 50 business jets.
