From the Middle East to Europe and the U.S., terrorists inspired by the self-proclaimed Islamic State group continued to strike in 2016. Meanwhile, China kept expanding its influence in the Asia-Pacific region, and Russia, still sowing the seeds of conflict in Ukraine, showcased its might in Syria. The wars in Afghanistan, Africa, Iraq and Syria have prompted waves of migrants to make their way to a more peaceful Europe. But there are signs that stability may ebb. Though Turkey’s ...