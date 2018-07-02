Planet Nine, a boutique ultra long-haul charter company based in Los Angeles and London, has secured its FAA Part 135 operating certificate and is making its first Dassault Falcon 7X available for charter. The company plans to have four Falcon 7X aircraft operational by the end of 2018. Deliveries are scheduled for August, September and December. The company was founded by Matt Walter and James Seagrim and employs 28 workers.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Planet Nine Secures FAA Part 135 Certificate".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.