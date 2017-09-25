Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, based in Vienna, Ohio, celebrated the opening of its expanded facility Sept. 20. The $1.3 million project included a two-story teaching facility with electrical and welding classrooms, aeronautics lab, conference facility, offices and student resource center. An adjacent hangar features specialized shop areas.
