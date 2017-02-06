Piper Aircraft has received Brazilian Aviation Authority approval for its M600 single-engine turboprop. The approval is good news for Piper and its Brazilian dealer, J.P. Martins Aviacao. The timing is excellent, the dealer said. Despite economic challenges in the Brazilian market, there are signs of improvement, J.P. Martins President Paulo Martins said. The $2.89 million aircraft seats six and is equipped with the Pratt & Whitney PT6A-42A turboprop engine, the Garmin G3000 avionics ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Piperâ€™s M600 Earns Brazilian Approval".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.