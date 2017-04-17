Piper Aircraft and Averett University in Danville, Virginia, have launched an aviation alliance to provide training aircraft, student scholarships, sponsorships, maintenance, instructor training and enhanced marketing support. The eight-year agreement includes new Piper Archer TX training aircraft for the university and training for their aircraft maintenance and instructor teams. Piper will also provide scholarships and sponsorships. p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; text-align: ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Piper, Averett University Launch Aviation Alliance ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.