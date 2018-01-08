Piper Aircraft has appointed the British European Aviation Group as its exclusive dealer for the UK, Ireland and the Channel Islands. The territories are some of the most active private aviation markets in Europe, Piper said. BEA is based at Wycombe Air Park near London and owns six Piper aircraft.
