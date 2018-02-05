The first customer Pilatus PC-24 left Switzerland Jan. 30 bound for its Broomfield, Colorado, site for delivery to fractional ownership company PlaneSense. In the U.S., it will be transferred to a U.S. registration. PlaneSense is planning a formal delivery event the week of Feb. 5. Of the company’s initial block of 84 PC-24 orders, PlaneSense has purchased six for its fractional program, with plans to purchase more this year, Pilatus has said.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Pilatus PC-24 First Delivery To PlaneSense Imminent".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.