Pierre Rossignol has been appointed president of Esterline Corp.’s Advanced Sensors Group of companies, comprised of five manufacturing and aftermarket facilities. Rossignol replaces Charlie Johnston, who is retiring at the end of this year. Rossignol joins Esterline after 14 years with Airbus Helicopters and most recently led its Malaysian operations.
