Airflite was appointed as the exclusive sales representative for Piaggio Aerospace in Australia and New Zealand. Airflite has served as a Piaggio Aerospace Maintenance Center for the Asia-Pacific region for several years. Australia and New Zealand are priority markets for further development of Piaggio, the company said.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Piaggio Appoints Airflite As Sales Rep ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.