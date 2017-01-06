Frank Kendall, the Pentagon’s top weapons buyer, on Jan. 4 approved the U.S. Navy’s planned replacement for Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to begin development, according to a defense official. The decision sets the stage for General Dynamics to begin design and construction of a new fleet of Columbia-class submarines, a top modernization priority expected to cost $140 billion.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Pentagon Acquisition Chief Approves Ohio Class Replacement".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.