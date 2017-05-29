PayNode, a payment platform designed for business aviation, will become available in Mexico ahead of its launch in Europe in June, the company said. The international rollout follows PayNode’s launch in the U.S. in November, which provides rapid and secure payment processing. The platform was developed by the Avinode Group and its majority owner MSTS. Through PayNode, credit card payments are disbursed to an operator or broker’s bank account the day after a completed flight.
