Paul Shuda, 65, director of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Training Center in Ashburn, Virginia, was killed in an aircraft accident Dec. 16 when the single-engine Cessna 210 aircraft he was on went down near Oldenburg, Indiana. Also killed were the pilot and the pilot’s daughter. Shuda was a longtime member of the U.S. Civil Air Patrol and worked for the NTSB for more than 20 years. Before joining the NTSB, he worked at the Environmental Protection Agency and for ...
