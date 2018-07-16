Parker Aerospace has a new 10-year Daher Aerospace contract to supply redesigned lightweight main wheels/brakes, nose wheel, master cylinders and park brake valves for TBM 900 aircraft. Parker has been a wheel/brake supplier for TBM aircraft since 1990.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Parker Signs Supply Contract For TBM 900".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.