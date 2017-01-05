The U.S. Air Force is tackling the readiness of its aging KC-10s, starting the new year with maintenance orders for its super-size aerial refueling tanker. Northrop Grumman Technical Services has received a pair of delivery orders worth more than $62 million for maintenance on the KC-10. The company is already overhauling engines for the aircraft. The new delivery order of $45.1 million pays for 10 engine overhauls in Vancouver by Dec. 21, 2018. In addition, the U.S. Air Force has awarded ...