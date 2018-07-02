Nextant Aerospace will end its introductory discount pricing of ProLine Fusion on Challenger 604XT aircraft at the end of July. Aug. 1 will begin a new market price, it said. Ten introductory offer rates remain for the Pro Line Fusion cockpit upgrade on Challenger 604 airframes, it said. The company is selling and scheduling installations into the second quarter of 2019. It expects to complete seven installations in 2018.
