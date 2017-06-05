Mitsubishi Electric said June 1 that it has finished construction of a facility at its Kamakura Works’ Sagami Factory in Sagamihara, Japan, that will double its satellite component production capacity. The new site, which sports high-precision machining equipment and automated welding machines, will be Mitsubishi Electric’s central production and testing site for solar array panels, structural panels and other satellite parts. Production starts this October. Along with a new ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "New Facility To Double Mitsubishi Electric Satellite Output".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.