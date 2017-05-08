On May 1, the first day pilots were able to fly under the FAA’s new BasicMed rules, 1,354 pilots completed the self-assessment checklist, physical exam and online Medical Self-Assessment Course from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, AOPA said. The organization has developed Fit-to-Fly, a series of resources to help pilots understand the medical reform.
