NetJets Citation Latitude fleet in Europe has surpassed 5,000 flight hr., the company reports. NetJets also has taken delivery of its ninth Latitude in Europe. It took delivery of the first Latitude in 2016. Since then, its worldwide fleet of Latitudes has amassed more than 50,000 flight hr.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "NetJetsâ€™ Citation Latitude Fleet Hits Milestones ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.