The National Air Transportation Association has launched a supplemental safety training program. The first course is developed for fixed base operators and addresses the risk of jet fuel contamination with diesel exhaust fluid (DEF). The program is free. It provides background information on DEF and identifies possible risk contamination pathways and mitigation.
