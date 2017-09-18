China will take delivery in September of the first two of six Russian-made Ka-32 utility helicopters from a contract signed in 2016. They will go to a number of companies, including Jiangsu Huayu General Aviation Co., Qingdao Public Security Bureau, Minhao and Jiangsu Baoli. The Ka-32A11BC multirole helicopter is designed for special search-and rescue-operations, firefighting missions and law enforcement operations. Aircraft are currently in service in Austria, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Canada, ...
