Hybrid Air Vehicles has unveiled improvements to its Airlander as it prepares to return the hybrid airship to flight following repairs after the heavy landing on its second flight in August 2016. An auxiliary landing system has been added to enable the aircraft to touch down safely at a greater range of landing angles. This comprises a pair of airbags on either side of the flight deck that the pilot can deploy to provide extra cushioning. The airbags are about 10 ft. in length and inflate in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Mods Ready Airlander Airship for Flight".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.