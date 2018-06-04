Istanbul-based MNG Jet has selected Honeywell to supply its GoDirect Datalink and cabin services to the company’s fleet. Under the agreement, MNG Jet will upgrade its fleet to include connected services.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "MNG Jet Selects Honeywellâ€™s GoDirect Datalink".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.