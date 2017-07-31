Mission Aviation Fellowship International has chosen Wipline 8750 floats and single-point fueling system for its new Cessna 208 Caravan. The aircraft is slated to serve in Bangladesh, where MAF flies more than 70 organizations. It will be delivered to Wipaire’s South St. Paul, Minnesota, headquarters and fitted with Wipline 8750 amphibious floats.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Mission Aviation Selects Wipair Floats, Fueling System For Caravan".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.