The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) is in the market for two secondhand Gulfstream G550 business jets to replace its 1970s-vintage Gulfstream IIB test observation platforms. The Gulfstream IIB aircraft regularly deploy across the U.S. in support of missile testing activities. The agency’s funky looking Gulfstream-based High-Altitude Observatory (HALO) aircraft are supported by L3 Aeromet in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and should be replaced prior to the FAA’s NextGen air traffic control ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Missile Defense Agency In Market For G550s".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.