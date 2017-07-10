A $70 million expansion project at Million Air White Plains at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, is progressing and scheduled for completion by the end of 2018. Construction is underway on a new 22,000-sq.-ft. terminal, a 50,400-sq.-ft. hangar and ramp facility upgrades, the fixed based operator says. Work on the FBO is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2018 and the hangar by year’s end. The new facility will include a 6,000-sq.-ft. indoor valet, a ...
