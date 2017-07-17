Million Air Houston Hobby is adding a “mega” hangar to keep up with customer demand, it said. The fixed-base operator (FBO) is constructing a 52,000-ft.2 hangar to complement its existing seven hangars. Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2018. One-third of the hangar has been pre-leased, it said. Million Air will tear down a couple of its smaller hangars and an adjacent car park to make room for the hangar. The conceptual design phase has been completed and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Million Air Houston To Expand".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.