MEKCO Group, based in Miami, has signed an agreement with Donica to become a dealer and authorized repair facility for Donica’s inflight entertainment and connectivity equipment sales and repair, it said. Under the partnership, MEKCO will provide repair management, installations and distribution of Donica’s product line.
