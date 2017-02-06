MAS Munich Aviation Service and ABS Jets have received IS-BAH (International Standards of Business Aircraft Handling) registration, a global standard for handlers and operators. Munich Air Service is the first fixed base operator within the GAS German Aviation Service network to receive the certification. GAS covers 10 airports. Using IS-BAH standards in its safety management system and regular checks by external auditors is voluntary, the company said. Its other nine stations will do the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "MAS Munich Aviation Service, ABS Jets Receive IS-BAH Certification".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.