Magellan Jets is offering complimentary aircraft upgrades with new Hawker 800XP memberships, the company said. Members buying 25-hr. memberships for the midsize jet will receive a complimentary upgrade on their first flight to a super midsize aircraft. Members buying 50-hr. memberships receive complimentary aircraft upgrades on their first and last flights.
