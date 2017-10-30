Magellan Jets rolled out a Corporate Membership Program on Oct. 24 for customers who need more than 100 hr. of business travel. The program follows a 120% increase in revenue over the past two years, much of it due to an increase in corporate business, the company said. The program offers guaranteed hourly rates, guaranteed Wi-Fi on mid-size and large jets, aircraft aged 10 years or newer, insurance coverage and other benefits, it said.
