Lynx FBO Network, a division of the Sterling Group, has completed acquisitions of Cirrus Flight Operations and Key Air Twin Cities, a fixed base operation, at Anoka County-Blain Airport, which serves the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Lynx and Sterling are actively seeking acquisitions in North America, the company said.
